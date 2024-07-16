Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Kimbo in flight with the new In-Cup
This summer on the planes of the company Sundair, filtered coffee 100% Arabica in special cup
Were the passengers of the German airline Sundair the first to experience an innovation in the onboard catering this summer, namely the new Kimbo In-Cup, which allows airlines and other travel industry operators to easily offer passengers fresh ground coffee in a filter instead of instant. The airline founded in 2016 with headquarters in Stralsund, Germany, in fact, has collaborated with the coffee...
fc - 42512
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency