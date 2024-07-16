Kimbo in flight with the new In-Cup

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Were the passengers of the German airline Sundair the first to experience an innovation in the onboard catering this summer, namely the new Kimbo In-Cup, which allows airlines and other travel industry operators to easily offer passengers fresh ground coffee in a filter instead of instant. The airline founded in 2016 with headquarters in Stralsund, Germany, in fact, has collaborated with the coffee...