Chef Express: ribbon cutting at Naples airport

Chef Express, a catering company controlled by the Cremonini Group, stops in Naples Capodichino for the first time and inaugurates the new Lavazza Coffee Design store at the International Airport.

The number of airports manned by Chef Express in Italy thus rises to 15, confirming the company strategy which aims to further consolidate its presence in the airport channel, where significant traffic volumes are recorded thanks also to the tourist flows which have regained strength, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to the managers of Chef Express and Lavazza, the CEO of Gesac, Roberto Barbieri , and the commercial director Sergio Gallorini were also present at the ribbon cutting.

In particular, the Neapolitan airport has recorded an important development in recent years, confirming itself as a strategic engine for the growth of the territorial economic system and the fourth Italian airport for passenger traffic, exceeding 12 million travelers in 2023, with a growth of 13.5 % on 2022 and 14% compared to 2019.

“Our presence in Southern Italy is strengthening. We arrive for the first time at Naples airport, a crucial hub for passenger traffic and tourism", says Cristian Biasoni , CEO of Chef Express. "We bring an international format, the Lavazza, right here, to the homeland of coffee Coffee Design, which has already found great success in other countries, precisely to propose a refined and attentive style made of excellence which we are certain will meet the tastes of an increasingly international clientele. In a city where coffee perfectly embodies the spirit of the break, we have developed a partnership capable of further elevating this perception to make the break an essential moment of the journey."

The choice for Lavazza, explains Biasoni to EFA News , "was the only possible choice", as it is "an internationally recognized brand, an excellence in Italy and in the world of coffee".

Located on the first floor of the departures area, before the security checks and accessible to all, both passengers and companions, the store employs over 25 people. An offer of premium Lavazza coffee is combined with a selection of gastronomy recipes, both sweet, through the flavors of high-quality Neapolitan pastries, and savory, with proposals that enhance the typical products of the local tradition.

Lavazza Coffee Design enriches the offer for travellers, giving them the opportunity to immerse themselves 360 degrees in the world of Lavazza coffee. Inspired by the Lavazza Flagship Stores in London and Milan, this concept recreates the welcoming atmosphere in a contemporary venue, where travelers and tourists can indulge in an experience that expresses Italian excellence and values.

The international dimension of the joint strategy with Chef Express was also underlined by Gloria Bagdadli , Global Retail Director for Lavazza, who states: "We like to be in the city of coffee with our coffee. Lavazza is a company founded in 1895, with a 'expertise and a passion that I am sure will not only marry the international passion for coffee but will also be a great opportunity for Neapolitans to taste our blends to present and live the experience at international levels", concludes Bagdadli , "what coffee and Italian tradition are all about in a contemporary version and in a wealth of preparations ranging from espresso to cappuccino but also to regional coffees and coffee-based cocktails like our Passion>Me".