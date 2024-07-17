Ocado, record day on the Stock Exchange for half-year and forecasts

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Take breath the shares of Ocado, the online UK supermarket attended by Agnelli-Elkann’s Exor Lingotto family. The title closed a very performing session on the London Stock Exchange filed with +6% after a rise of over '8% up to a few minutes from closing and you have reached the top of +15% in the day. Thanks to the news reached during the session that reported the statements of the management regarding a...