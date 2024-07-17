Danone appoints Carla Hilhorst as head of Research and Innovation

Danone, a French food multinational, has appointed Carla Hilhorst as Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation. With the new appointment, the company intends to make science the heart of its business: not surprisingly, Hilhorst was chosen, which boasts over 30 years of experience in the field of research and innovation. The new manager will report directly to Isabelle Esser, responsible for research, innovation, quality and food safety of the multinational.

Hilhorst will be based at the Global Research & Innovation Center in Danone, Utrecht, the Netherlands. "This is a real opportunity to explore promising new avenues, in terms of categories and geographical areas, to meet the needs of consumers and patients -said Hilhorst after the appointment-. Danone is a one-of-a-kind company with a pioneering spirit, and I’m excited to join her as she works to transform her industry".

Hilhorst comes from Unilever where he served as Chief R&D Officer of the Nutrition Business Group, responsible for creating global R&I programs. "We are pleased to welcome into our team an expert and high-level profile like that of Hilhorst- explains Isabelle Esser-. His rich international experience in food research and development will be a resource to unfold our ambitions to remain at the forefront of our market as we enter the next chapter of our renewal strategy".

In her new role, the manager will be a leading figure in the implementation of the group’s R&I strategy, focused on deepening understanding of the needs of consumers and patients, the progress of medical and nutritional science and the improvement of product development and sustainable growth.

It is no coincidence that the appointment comes while Danone, under the leadership of ceo Antoine de Saint-Affrique, focuses on strengthening research and innovation capabilities: at the last Capital Markets Event in June, the company has emphasized the engagement to incorporate the science to the center of its model of business.