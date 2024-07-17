Marchesi Frescobaldi: revenues rise to 166 million euros in 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

For the Marchesi Frescobaldi family, business is going well and growing, particularly in Italy. The 2023 budget of the Tuscan wine group shows growing sales: 166 million euros, compared to 155 million in the previous year. On the Italian market, revenues stood at 67 million (+11%), while abroad - where 60% of sales are absorbed - the increase was more limited, reaching 99 million (+4%).Slight decline...