Marchesi Frescobaldi: revenues rise to 166 million euros in 2023
However, growth abroad is slowing down, margins at 29%, net profit stable
For the Marchesi Frescobaldi family, business is going well and growing, particularly in Italy. The 2023 budget of the Tuscan wine group shows growing sales: 166 million euros, compared to 155 million in the previous year. On the Italian market, revenues stood at 67 million (+11%), while abroad - where 60% of sales are absorbed - the increase was more limited, reaching 99 million (+4%).Slight decline...
EFA News - European Food Agency
