Von der Leyen re-elected: "Fair income for farmers and new food strategy"

Without too many surprises, Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected president of the European Commission. Exactly five years after the start of his first mandate, it received the favorable vote of 401 out of 707 MEPs, with 284 against and 15 abstentions. Before the vote, the Commission President presented his political priorities for the next five years in a debate with MEPs, and will now send official letters to the Heads of State or Government of the Member States inviting them to present their candidates for the European Commissioner positions. Parliament will organize a series of public hearings of candidates in the relevant committees after the summer. The entire college of commissioners will then have to be approved by Parliament.

Key initiatives outlined by von der Leyen ahead of her second term include a new Clean Industrial Deal to boost decarbonisation and industrial growth and a European Competitiveness Fund to boost innovation. The re-elected president of the EU Commission has announced that he will strengthen security by doubling Europol's staff and tripling the number of European coast and border guards to 30,000. He also proposed a European Democracy Shield to counter information manipulation and foreign interference and a European plan for affordable housing.

He then proposed a plan for agriculture modeled around the issue of climate change. "I will ensure that European farmers are paid a fair income," he said, promising that, based on the recommendations coming from the strategic dialogue on the future of the sector, the Commission will work on "a new strategy for the European agri-food sector ".

“The quality of life in Europe,” continued von der Leyen , “depends on the availability of a safe and accessible supply of quality local food. Agriculture is a fundamental part of our European way of life and must always remain so.” , he said. “We must allow farmers to work their land without excessive bureaucracy, support family farms and reward farmers who work with nature.”