Pinsami, positive trend continues

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

For three years in the ranking of the Financial Times FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, Pinsami continues its run and confirms the positive trend that has seen in a few years conquer the leading position in the production of high-level pinsa bases in Italy and abroad for retail and horeca. The Reggio Emilia-based company closed 2023 with a record turnover of 24.4 million Euros, an increase o...