Pinsami, positive trend continues
The company controlled by Deutsche Invest closed 2023 with a turnover of 24.4 million (+45%)
For three years in the ranking of the Financial Times FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, Pinsami continues its run and confirms the positive trend that has seen in a few years conquer the leading position in the production of high-level pinsa bases in Italy and abroad for retail and horeca. The Reggio Emilia-based company closed 2023 with a record turnover of 24.4 million Euros, an increase o...
EFA News - European Food Agency
