It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

De'Longhi, partnership with Well Grounded for welfare in Uk

Agreement with social enterprise for employment in coffee sector in "talent" crisis

Italy's De' Longhi, one of the top players in espresso machines, announces a partnership with Well Grounded, a social enterprise that cares for the unemployed in the United Kingdom by enhancing their professional skills through placement in the coffee industry. The two companies have come together with the aim of addressing the unemployment problems the industry is experiencing especially in Britain:...

Fc - 42674

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar