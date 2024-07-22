Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Investindustrial buys Piovan: another company leaves the Stock Exchange
Food machinery company acquired by Automation Systems for 719 million: Piovan’s stock will be delisted at closing
Automation Systems S.p.a., a company whose share capital is indirectly held by Investindustrial VIII SCSp, has entered into a purchase and sale contract with Pentafin S.p.a. for the acquisition of 58.35% of the share capital of Piovan S.p.a, Venetian company dealing with automation systems of production processes for the storage, transport and treatment of polymers, bioresins, recycled plastics, food...
fc - 42711
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency