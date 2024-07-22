Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Electrolux returns to profit
Profits at almost 36 million Euro from the red of 10 mln a year ago. Well the Professional division
Electrolux Group returns to profit after a series of quarters in negative territory. The second quarter of 2024 recorded a net turnover of 33.8 billion SEK, equivalent to more than 2.9 billion Euro, up 4% more compared to the same period in 2023. Organic sales increased by 6.8% thanks to volume growth in all business areas, while prices were negative. Despite the difficult market conditions, the multinational...
