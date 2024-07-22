Saudi Arabia: UNESCO recognition for three traditional breads

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Breads of the Creative Cities has also included three Saudi breads in its 2024 edition, an initiative that highlights the gastronomic traditions of UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. The Saudi Commission for Culinary Arts, one of the 11 sectoral commissions of the Ministry of Culture, celebrates the inclusion of Kleija from Buraydah, Al-Khubz Al-Ahmar from AlAhsa and Al-Mallah Bread from Taif, three...