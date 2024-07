Osservatorio IrTop/2. EGM traino di occupazione e innovazione

Economy and finance Lindt closes half-year with “robust growth” in sales

Revenues up 7 percent to 2.16 billion Swiss francs (2.2 billion euros): sales growth between 6 percent and 8 percent expected in 2024

The Lindt & Sprüngli Group achieves “robust growth” in sales and profits and confirms its outlook for 2024. that, in a nutshell, is the result of the Swiss confectionery group's first-half 2024 numbers, whic... more