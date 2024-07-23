Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lindt closes half-year with “robust growth” in sales
Revenues up 7 percent to 2.16 billion Swiss francs (2.2 billion euros): sales growth between 6 percent and 8 percent expected in 2024
The Lindt & Sprüngli Group achieves “robust growth” in sales and profits and confirms its outlook for 2024. that, in a nutshell, is the result of the Swiss confectionery group's first-half 2024 numbers, which files the months of January to June with organic sales growth of +7 percent to 2.16 billion Swiss francs, or more than 2.23 billion euros, up 3.5 percent from a year ago. Operating income incr...
EFA News - European Food Agency
