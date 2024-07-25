Brexit. Food record for Italian exports in the UK

Agri-food is the first item of Italian exports to the United Kingdom with 4.53 billion euros (2023) and the sector with the highest growth in exports in value (+35% on 2017). For the national PDO PGI food sector, the United Kingdom is the 4th destination market, with a 6% share of exports involving over 60 Made in Italy denominations, in particular cheeses (66%), products based on meat (16%) and balsamic vinegars (17%). Numbers that demonstrate the strategic relevance of the commercial partnership even in the post-Brexit era.

These are some of the data that emerge from the report "Brexit effect on the Italian PDO PGI sector" created by Origin Italia in collaboration with the Qualivita Foundation and with the contribution of the Ministry of Agriculture, to analyze the economic and regulatory framework inherent to the agri-food sector of PDO products PGI in the United Kingdom four years after its exit from the European Union.

A photograph that derives from a multiple series of effects resulting from the United Kingdom's exit from the EU. Among the positive aspects are the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement - which guarantees benefits for Italian producers (zero duties, self-certification, etc.) and the protection of PDO PGIs in the United Kingdom - in addition to the perception of quality and good positioning of made in Italy products on the British market.

Among the negative elements are the inflation of food prices which worries over 80% of citizens in the United Kingdom and the related consequences on large-scale retail trade (price leverage, private labels, etc.) and catering (availability of spending, shortage of staff, etc). Added to these are new barriers for agri-food exports due to Brexit, with increased costs and times linked to increased bureaucracy, as highlighted by 75% of Italian PDO PGI companies.

A complex picture with various uncertainties that does not affect the confidence of the Italian system, with 86% of companies and consortia in the Dop economy planning investments to maintain or increase market shares. To support this commitment, the study provides useful information and coordinates on four main levels: Scenario, Market, Regulations and Agreements, Brexit Impact PDO PGI.

The Scenario section presents the Brexit path and the new market access rules, as well as an analysis of the UK agri-food system with data, information and trends for the areas of production, consumption, distribution, catering, e-commerce, etc. .

The Market chapter analyzes data relating to trade in the UK agri-food sector in the Brexit transition period, with particular attention to relations with Italy.

The in-depth analysis on legislation and agreements describes the current legal framework for PDO PGIs in the United Kingdom as well as a real "Guide for the registration of new Geographical Indications in the UK" for names registered after 1 January 2021.

The Impact of Brexit PDO PGI section offers the point of view of the sector, through the results of two surveys carried out among protection consortia and associated companies on the effects most felt by operators, the actions implemented and the prospects perceived by sector players .