EU-US tariffs. Tajani: "Dialogue is the best way, without giving up on protecting our interests"

Our Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said today that cooperation and dialogue are the most effective tools to address challenges in relations between the European Union and the United States. The remark was made on the sidelines of the signing of the first bilateral air services agreement between Italy and Mongolia.

Answering questions about potential future US tariffs, Tajani stressed that the defense of national and European economic interests should never be neglected. However, he added, it is equally important to avoid trade conflicts, as such clashes would harm both sides. "About 40% of our gross domestic product depends on exports, and we cannot afford to enter into a scenario of economic warfare," the minister noted. He also recalled that thanks to a constructive approach, significant results have already been achieved in some areas of cooperation with the United States.

According to the head of the ministry, a trade escalation between Europe and America would only benefit other global economies with different priorities and objectives. For this reason, he concluded, it is essential to build agreements that are advantageous for both parties, avoiding conflicts that could compromise the stability of international trade.