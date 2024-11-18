Ukraine increases exports of cereals, oilseeds, flour and oil by $1.6 billion

Ukraine increased its exports of cereals, oilseeds and oil in the 2024/2025 season (July-October) by USD 1.6 billion compared to the previous season, bringing it to USD 6.1 billion. Farmers received much more from the export of wheat, barley, rapeseed and soybeans. However, analysts predict that Ukrainian corn exports to China this season will drop to three million tons from five million tons last year.



The lack of Chinese demand is forcing Ukrainian traders to diversify their export markets, increasing supplies to countries in Asia and the Middle East. In addition, as noted by commodity market intelligence expert Argus, "Ukraine continues to compete with the Russian Federation in the sunflower oil market, although last season Russian products were offered on the Turkish and Indian markets at a discount of 5-10 dollars per tonne".



According to the ministry of Agricultural Policy of Ukraine, as at 15 November, Ukrainian farmers had harvested 52.1 million tonnes of cereals and almost 19.3 million tonnes of oilseeds.



