Original news Logistics, the British Segro sells 4 logistic hubs in Milan and Rome

Segro, a UK Reit listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext in Paris , as advisor to the joint venture Selp, Segro european logistics partnership has announced on behalf of Selp the sale of a portfolio of logistic warehouses in Italy. The cash consideration for the sale was 327 million Euros.The portfolio consists of four warehouses, two in Milan and two in Rome, for a total area of 338,745 square...