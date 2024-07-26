Ferrero’s Wells Enterprises increases investment in ice cream

Wells Enterprises, the Usa ice cream giant entered in 2022 in the Ferrero galaxy The European Commission has increased investment in the planned expansion of its Dunkirk production site in New York by USD 174 million, bringing the total financing to USD 425 million. The expansion will allow Wells Enterprises to double the size of the plant, bringing it to over 32,000 square meters; in addition, it will help increase annual production capacity from 34 million cases of ice cream to over 20 million cases per year. The expansion work has already started but the company will continue to produce its ice cream in the factory during the works. The extended area of the Dunkirk plant is expected to be operational from August 2025.

The initial investment, announced last year, would bring "over 200 new jobs" to the Dunkirk site, which produces the brands Halo Top, Blue Ribbon and Blue Bunny. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul says the new investment will be used to install a "first-of-its-kind" chocolate ingredient processing line. The state of New York said it had invested about $18 million in the project through a program of grants and tax credits for companies.

"We are extremely excited to build on the strength of our team in Dunkirk and continue working with the community to grow and expand our operations here -Wells Enterprises -ceo, Liam Killeen, commented on the first phase of the expansion works last year-. The investment demonstrates our passion for delivering high-quality ice cream that brings joy to consumers around the world. The planned expansion also strengthens our dedication to our team, consumers and community as a fundamental part of our company’s long-term future".