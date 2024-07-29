Ferrero acquires Nonni’s Bakery

CTH Invest SA, a Belgian company owned by the Ferrero family, has acquired Nonni’s Bakery from Vestar Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm in the mid-market US. Founded in 1988, Nonni’s Bakery produces high quality handmade biscuits and baked goods: it specializes in chocolate cookies and "cantuccini" type cookies, although the portfolio includes brands such as Nonni’s THINaddictives, Nonni’s Bites, La Dolce Vita and Nonni’s Snackers, recently launched. The transaction should be concluded in the coming months, "subject to the usual closing conditions," the official statement said.

The planned acquisition would strengthen Ferrero’s presence in North America and continue its growth in the global sweet food packaging business.

Based in Wexford, Pennsylvania, the company operates four production sites and employs some 350 people: leveraging its expertise in the quality biscuit industry, With its roots in the Italian heritage, the company has become one of the leading biscuit manufacturers in the Usa.

Cth Invest is a Belgian holding company founded in 2016 by Giovanni Ferrero. In five years CTH Invest has bought, among others, the Delacre biscuits in Belgium, the Kelsen butter cookies in Denmark in 2019, the Fox’s tea biscuits in Great Britain in 2020 , the Ferrara Candy gummies in 2023 and Jelly Belly Candy Company also in that year. And, a few days ago, the Yankee Nonni’s Bakery.