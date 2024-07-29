illycaffé: rising balance sheet in the first half of 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

illycaffé closed the first half of 2024 with consolidated revenues rising to 289.1 million euros (+3.8% on an annual basis). Ebitda stood at 46.2 million euros (+26.2%), thanks to the organic growth in revenues and the increase in the Group's operational efficiency. The Ebitda Margin is at 16% and rises by 2.9 points compared to 2023. Net profit is quantified at 13.6 million euros, therefore doubling...