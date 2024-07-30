Cultured meat: question arrives at the EU Commission

“The request for the sale of laboratory meat, which arrived in the EU from a French start-up, has triggered protest reactions not only within the agricultural sector and from consumer associations". This was declared by Anna Maria Cisint , MEP of the League, after having been mayor of Monfalcone for eight years.

Elected for the first time to the Strasbourg hemicycle, shortly after her debut, Cisint presented a question to the European Commission, in which she intends first of all to "highlight to the Commission the lack of long-term scientific studies demonstrating the absence of risks in the consumption of synthetic products for the human organism"

Furthermore, the Northern League MEP "asked whether there is active funding from the EC towards companies whose objective is to introduce meat, fish or other products artificially created in laboratories onto the market. If this were the case, we would find ourselves in the sadly known paradox , of those who preach well and then scratch badly."

"The EU itself in the Farm to Fork strategy", observes Cisint , "in its intentions, should have facilitated small farms and small livestock farms for the benefit of the circular economy: a paradox compared to the interests of commercial companies which, for mere economic interests, invest in new and potentially risky food frontiers if the news of any dedicated funding were confirmed, it would be yet another Green slap aimed at European farmers and breeders".