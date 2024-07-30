Collection of 380 million euros for Algebris green transition fund

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Algebris Green Transition Fund, the first private equity vehicle of Algebris Investments focused on energy transition, announces the closing of the collection period, reaching a total of 380 million Euro, "significantly above the initial target of 300 million Euro". This result, the official statement stresses, "has been made possible by the valuable support of a solid base of domestic and international...