Collection of 380 million euros for Algebris green transition fund
Investment activity continues in a reality of excellence, already concluded 5 deals
Algebris Green Transition Fund, the first private equity vehicle of Algebris Investments focused on energy transition, announces the closing of the collection period, reaching a total of 380 million Euro, "significantly above the initial target of 300 million Euro". This result, the official statement stresses, "has been made possible by the valuable support of a solid base of domestic and international...
EFA News - European Food Agency
