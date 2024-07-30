Enervit, half year in the dark

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The board of directors of Enervit, a company active in the sports food supplement and functional nutrition market, known for its foods and supplements, approved today the half-yearly financial report closed on 30 June 2024. The main consolidated results for the first half of 2024 relate to revenues of 49.9 million Euros, an increase of 4.8 million Euros compared to 45,1 milion Euros as of 30 June 2023....