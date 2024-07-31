Eurostat: Fisheries cover 74% of aquatic animal production in the EU

In 2022, the EU’s aquatic animal production stood at 4.2 million tonnes, with landings of fisheries contributing to an estimated 3.1 million tonnes and aquaculture reaching 1.1 million tonnes.

This means that fisheries’ catches remain the main source of aquatic animals in the EU, accounting for 74% of the total production. In terms of value, EU fisheries’ catches landed reached an estimated €6.2 billion, while aquaculture production amounted to €4.9 billion. The average price for fishery products was therefore €1.9 per kilo and €4.5 per kilo for aquaculture aquatic animals.

The situation in the EU is unlike the global trend, where a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently stated that in 2022 and for the first time in history, “aquaculture surpassed capture fisheries as the main producer of aquatic animals.”