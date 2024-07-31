De' Longhi’s "perfect" 1H24

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Board of Directors of De' Longhi has approved the results of the first half of 2024 closed with revenues of 1.423 billion Euro in growth of 10.3% (+3.5% on a homogeneous basis and +4.2% on a homogeneous basis and at constant currencies). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 204.7 million euros, equivalent to 14.4% of revenues, compared to 12.4% in the first half of 2023. The net profit of the group was...