Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Caffè Borbone: revenues rise to 166.7 million euros in the first half of 2024
Net progress in the foreign market, which grows by 50% on an annual basis
Caffè Borbone closes the first half of 2024 with revenues of 166.7 million euros, an increase of 8% compared to the same period of 2023. From the group's half-yearly financial statements, a clear increase in the foreign market also emerges, which grows by 50% on an annual basis. The progress overseas is particularly significant, where, under the guidance of the newly established Caffè Borbone America C...
lml - 43041
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency