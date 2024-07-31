It does not receive public funding
Caffè Borbone: revenues rise to 166.7 million euros in the first half of 2024

Net progress in the foreign market, which grows by 50% on an annual basis

Caffè Borbone closes the first half of 2024 with revenues of 166.7 million euros, an increase of 8% compared to the same period of 2023. From the group's half-yearly financial statements, a clear increase in the foreign market also emerges, which grows by 50% on an annual basis. The progress overseas is particularly significant, where, under the guidance of the newly established Caffè Borbone America C...

