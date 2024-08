Logistica, porto di La Spezia secondo in Italia per Iva dal traffico merci

Packaging and logistics Packaging recycling grows in Italy

According to Conai, 75.3% of waste reused in 2023: EU 2030 targets exceeded

In 2023 Italy recycled 75.3% of its packaging waste, or 10,470,000 tons out of a total of 13,899,000 tons released for consumption. A percentage of recycling in strong growth compared to about 71% in 2022,... more