MeEat implements new software for consumer products

California Centric Software, the market leader in product lifecycle management, announces that MeEat Food Tech, a Finnish startup in the plant-based food industry, has implemented Centric PLM, software that provides the most innovative business solutions for the planning, formulation, development, procurement, production and sales of consumer products. The software operates in the food & beverage, grocery, food service and multi-category retail sectors to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals. The new software fulfills MeEat's plans: the Finnish company knew it needed a better way to optimize processes, foster innovation, and gain control of data to achieve its ambitious growth goals and chose Centric PLM as its foundation.

The software implements the strategy of MeEat, a plant-based food startup founded in 2020, which is to inspire the world to adopt plant-based foods. its brand, Muu, is the market leader in Finland with 17 percent market share in meat alternatives. To date, MeEat has launched 50 products on the market and in December 2023 launched the first Muu products in Germany's largest retail chain.

"Our goal is to increase category penetration by attracting new consumers with our expanding portfolio, from meat substitutes to other types of plant-based foods," explains Janna Oksanen, category manager at MeEat. "This year we aim to grow in the foodservice, industrial and export sectors. PLM improves our new product development processes, the way we ide and makes finding information much easier and faster-it helps us manage our portfolio more effectively, which is essential when expanding into new markets. It helps us manage our portfolio more effectively, which is essential when expanding into new markets." While implementation is still ongoing, the teams remain highly engaged. "Our teams--confirms the manager--are motivated and committed to compile material data and product information as soon as possible, as everyone understands the benefits of PLM and their attitude has been great."



The positive relationship with Centric throughout the launch was a key ingredient for success. Oksanen shares, "Centric was very collaborative and supportive throughout the project, every request was taken care of quickly." MeEat is optimistic about the future potential of PLM, in addition to the ROI already achieved in product development, innovation and time savings from a centralized data repository. The new software, the manager concludes, "will improve the management of our portfolio, leading to higher margins and more effective projects."

"We are thrilled that MeEat successfully launched PLM and achieved impressive results so quickly," says Chris Groves, ceo of Centric Software. We look forward to a long-term partnership and the continued growth and success of MeEat in achieving its goal of making the food industry more sustainable."