Italian packaging: Ilpra acquires Migliorini

The ilpra Group of Mortara (PV), an innovative small business active in the packaging sector with a wide range of machines and technological solutions for the packaging of food products, cosmetics and medical, announces that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire 51% of the share capital of Migliorini S.r.l. Founded by Gianpietro Migliorini in 1970, Migliorini S.r.l. is based in Vigevano (PV) and works in the design and realization on customer specification of machines for packaging mainly food products: thermoforming machines, heat sealing machines, blister machines, feeders, dosing units and various customisations. In 2022, Migliorini achieved a turnover of 2.3 million euros, a total assets of 2.1 million and net financial debt of 467 thousand Euros.

The transaction will be carried out by means of a reserved capital increase of 600,000 euros, including 546,960 euros as a premium. The operation, the official press release stresses, "is subject to the completion, by no later than the essential date of 30 September 2024, of the merger by incorporation of Sami Immobiliare S.r.l. into Migliorini S.r.l.: Under this condition, the counterparties will have 30 days to carry out the capital increase referred to above".

In terms of the governance of the acquisition, Gianpietro Migliorini will be appointed as chairman of the board and managing director, and will remain in office for three years: two councilors will be appointed by Ilpra, to which will be attributed any delegation decided by the board of directors "Are provided - the official note continues obligations of compensation" as best practice of the market.

"Our acquisition campaign continues to complete the offer of the group’s products along the entire production line -explains Maurizio Bertocco, president and ceo of Ilpra-. The purchase of Migliorini, as well as for synergies of logistic and productive type linked to the geographical proximity of the company from Vigevanese to the operating locations of our Group, is of great relevance to the same because it allows us to complement in an excellent way the offer in the field of heat sealing and thermoforming machines".

Founded in 1955, Ilpra is one of the leading players in the packaging sector thanks to its wide range of machines (thermosealing, filling, thermoforming, doypack, dosing, weighing, packaging for beauty and end of line) and cutting-edge technological solutions. It is distinguished by continuous investments in R&D (5 million Euros in the last 3 years) The European Commission has published a report on the development of new technologies and innovative packaging techniques in order to meet customer needs.

The ProGas technology, patented by Ilpra, is based on an exclusive cyclic working that allows to reduce the use and waste of gas and increase the productivity of the machines. With more than 19,200 machines sold, 324 employees, a vast network of sellers and presence in 8 countries (Italy, UK, Hong Kong, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia and South Korea), the group achieves around 61% of its turnover abroad and directly oversees markets worldwide.