Silvateam grows thanks to UniCredit and Mediocredito Centrale

The Silvateam Group, a company from San Michele Mondovì, in the province of Cuneo Piedmont Region), among the world leaders in the production of plant extracts used in the tanning of hides, in animal feed, in the food and beverage and chemical industries, it consolidates its growth thanks to two bonds of 4 million Euros and 3 million Euros, issued respectively by Silvateam S.p.a. and Silvachimica...