Porto Mirabello: DeA Capital RE sells stake

DeA Capital Real Estate Sgr SpA, on behalf of the Territory Development Real Estate Alternative Investment Fund participated by various foundations of banking origin, announces the sale of the stake held since 2013 in the Mirabello-Golfo della Spezia Port.

The buyer is the D-Marin Group, one of the largest operators of tourist ports in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, which is expanding its presence in Italy in the luxury port sector. D-Marin is 100% owned by CVC Funds.

Built in 2010, Porto Mirabello is one of the best equipped marinas in Italy dedicated to a clientele of high-end yachtsmen with superyachts, up to 140 meters in length. It has 407 berths, a dedicated helipad, restaurants, spa, swimming pool and various boutiques for shopping.

The Navy shipyard is equipped with a 160 ton elevator for maintenance and repairs and more generally is equipped with modern and efficient shipbuilding facilities, designed to offer exclusive services to customers.

Porto Mirabello has also had the Blue Flag reconfirmed for 2024 by the Foundation for Environmental Education. An important recognition given to tourist destinations that demonstrate sustainable practices in land management. The main objective of this program is to direct the management policy of numerous coastal locations towards a process of environmental sustainability.