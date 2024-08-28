Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Euronext lancia 3 contratti spread su materie prime agricole
Sono primi in Europa: due basati su differenziale prezzo tra i futures sul grano con CME Group
Euronext ha annunciato oggi l'imminente lancio, in attesa della revisione normativa, di tre contratti spread su materie prime agricole. I contratti spread inizieranno a essere negoziati il 14 ottobre 2024 e hanno i seguenti prodotti sottostanti:Euronext Milling Wheat no.2 Futures vs CBOT Wheat Futures;Euronext Milling Wheat no.2 Futures vs CBOT KC HRW Wheat Futures;Euronext Milling Wheat no.2 Futures...
EFA News - European Food Agency
