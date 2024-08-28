Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Carraro India: Listing process started on Mumbai stock exchange
Sales offer of up to approximately 200 million euros by the Italian parent company
Carraro India has started its listing process on the Mumbai stock exchange. The company, a subsidiary of the Carraro group, a Veneto-based manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has filed its prospectus with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. According to Indian press reports, the initial public offering consists of an offer for sale of up to approximately 200 million...
