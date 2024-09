Assodimi-Assonolo e Federacma insieme sotto l’egida di Confcommercio

Industry De' Longhi’s "perfect" 1H24

Revenues at over 1.4 billion up 10.3% and ebitda in increase

The Board of Directors of De' Longhi has approved the results of the first half of 2024 closed with revenues of 1.423 billion Euro in growth of 10.3% (+3.5% on a homogeneous basis and +4.2% on a homogeneous... more