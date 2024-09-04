EU: Agriculture returns to the forefront (provided it is sustainable)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today received the final report of the strategic dialogue on the future of EU agriculture, delivered by the group's Chair, Peter Strohschneider . Entitled "A shared vision for farming and food in Europe", the report presents an assessment of the challenges and opportunities, followed by a set of recommendations. These suggestions will guide the work of the European Commission in shaping its vision for farming and food, which will be presented in the first 100 days of President von der Leyen's second mandate.

"The Commission welcomes the important work done by the 29 members of the strategic dialogue since its launch by President von der Leyen in January 2024 (read EFA News , ed.) and the constructive engagement shown throughout the process, in order to finalise — and unanimously endorse — the final report. Today's outcome shows that it is possible to build consensus among key interests across the agri-food chain, even in times of polarisation around the public debate on agri-food issues".

According to the Commission, maintaining this approach "can help deliver durable solutions for competitive, resilient, diverse and sustainable agri-food systems in the EU". The Commission will therefore carefully consider the report's recommendations to set up a new platform bringing together actors from across the agri-food sector, civil society and science to further reflect on strategies to make agri-food systems more sustainable and resilient.

The dialogue report considers that food and agricultural production is an "essential element of European society" and security and that the diversity of European food and agriculture is a "major asset". Members of the strategic dialogue agree that economic, environmental and social sustainability in the agri-food sector can be "mutually reinforcing, especially if supported by coherent policy measures". The role of markets, food habits and innovation in promoting sustainability is also highlighted.

The recommendations detailed in the report are structured into five pillars:

1) Working together for a sustainable, resilient and competitive future: This part addresses the need to adapt the CAP in the context of the current transition towards more sustainable and competitive food systems, the importance of strengthening the position of farmers in the food value chain, access to finance and the role of international trade and rules.

2) Moving towards sustainable agri-food systems: the recommendations made under this heading are part of the support and promotion of sustainable agricultural practices, including livestock farming, and promote greater awareness of animal welfare and consumer empowerment in choosing sustainable and balanced diets.

3) Promoting transformative resilience: In the face of growing environmental, climate, geopolitical and economic risks, the report highlights the need to strengthen risk and crisis management tools, as well as to preserve and better manage agricultural land, promote water-resilient agriculture and develop innovative approaches to plant breeding.

4) Building an attractive and diverse sector: The importance of generational renewal and gender equality as well as vibrant rural areas and agri-food systems is detailed in this section, including the need to protect workers.

5) Improving access to and use of knowledge and innovation: the recommendations conclude that access to knowledge and skills must be facilitated and that digitalisation represents an opportunity.