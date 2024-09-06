Franco Denari New Country Manager of Longino & Cardenal USA

Longino & Cardenal SpA, active in the research, selection and distribution of rare and precious foods and a point of reference for national and international fine dining, announces the arrival of Franco Denari as Country Manager of Longino & Cardenal Ny Lllc. The appointment aims to consolidate and speed up the process of growth and expansion of the business in the United States.

After graduating in Economics & Business Management at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, Denari gained over 15 years of experience in the creation and development of start-ups, collaborating with primary stakeholders and leading cross-functional teams with the aim of financial and operational success. He began his career as Product Manager at Pro Radio Srl in 2001 until 2003, developing sales strategies and product structuring on the Italian market. From 2003 to 2006 he led the provision of marketing, sales and advertising services to the music industry of SugarNet Srl, until being appointed Coo. From 2007 to 2012 he held the role of Managing Director in Italy, Spain and Brazil for the Finnish multinational Sulake OY.

From 2012 to 2020, he was co-founder and CEO of Eataly Net Srl managing the organization of over 150 people and marketing and business development operations. Subsequently, he led the management and strategic operations for Oleificio Zucchi 1810 SpA in New York and from 2022 to today he has served as Group President & Cdio for the Krause Group active in various sectors in Italy and the United States.

“With his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we are confident that he will successfully lead our operations in the United States, further strengthening Longino's presence in this strategic market and helping to advance our mission of gastronomic excellence globally,” said Riccardo Uleri , CEO and majority shareholder of L&C, referring to Denari 's appointment.