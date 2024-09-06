Italian manager at the top of Tetra Pak

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Tetra Pak, the global packaging company, today announced that it has appointed Sara De Simoni as executive vice president of development & technology effective 1 September 2024. Its mandate in the new role is to develop and deliver innovative solutions with maximum value for customers, Collaborate across the company to accelerate their spread and accelerate work to achieve the company’s ambition t...