Agrifood Future: Southern Italy at the forefront of renewables

Climate change is negatively impacting the Italian agricultural sector, reducing added value by -2.5% in 2023. Wine production fell by -17.4% and fruit production by -11.2%, while the floriculture and olive oil sectors recorded declines of -3.9% and -3% respectively. However, some crops, such as industrial crops (+10.2%) and cereals (+6.6%), had a favorable year.

This is what emerges from the report of the Tagliacarne Institute that will be presented at AgriFood Future 2024, the event organized by Unioncamere and the Chamber of Commerce of Salerno, which aims to consolidate its role as a national reference for the agri-food sector, with an eye to the next G7 Agriculture.

The report, produced in collaboration with Unioncamere, highlights how Agrifood continues to be a cornerstone of the Italian economy: the entire supply chain represents 27% of the turnover of national companies, with a share that rises to 29% in the South, despite the apparent containment of the economic weight of the sector (4.2% of the total added value, with 2.2% for agriculture and 2.0% for food).

“Aware that climate change represents an ever-increasing threat, over 80% of agricultural businesses in the country and 90% in the South have invested in technologies to reduce or eliminate environmental impact,” says the president of Unioncamere Andrea Prete . “54.5% of companies in the sector have implemented systems for the production of renewable energy, with a share that rises to 64.4% in the South. It is now urgent that businesses, especially in the South, equip themselves to address climate change with the support of technology. This is what we will try to do at Agrifood Future, provide concrete tools to businesses aimed at promoting change,” concludes Prete.

Over the last 40 years, there has been a significant reduction in the number of agricultural businesses (-66%), a phenomenon that has accelerated in the last two decades due to the difficulty in maintaining the economic sustainability of small businesses. However, there has been a 15.1% increase in joint-stock companies in the agricultural sector, a sign of transformation and professionalization of the sector.

64.5% invested in improving the technical-professional skills of their staff, while 44.9% focused on new skills, confirming the importance of training to face the challenges of the future.

The survey predicts a growth in turnover for the agri-food sector in Southern Italy in 2024-2025. About 40% of companies expect an increase by 2025, with greater attention to digitalization, advanced technologies and environmental responsibility.

The second edition of Agrifood Future will offer a non-ideological arena to discuss innovative solutions and ideas. The event will be held in Salerno from 8 to 10 September in various locations around the city, with a program full of speeches, workshops and moments of discussion on crucial issues for the future of the agro-industry.