Agrifood Future /2. Agriculture 4.0 is worth 2.5 billion euros

In 2023, the Agriculture 4.0 market in Italy reached a value of 2.5 billion euros, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year. Despite the lower growth compared to the 2021-2022 period (+31%), the sector continues to show a lively interest in digital solutions, with an increase in innovative solutions available on the market (+10%) and technology providers (+13%).

This is what emerges from a study by the Smart AgriFood Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic and the Rise Laboratory (Research & Innovation for Smart Enterprises) of the University of Brescia, presented this morning during the second day of Agrifood Future 2024, the event organized by Unioncamere and the Chamber of Commerce of Salerno, which aims to consolidate its role as a national point of reference for the agri-food sector.

The report shows that AI-based processes will drive the transformation of the agri-food sector. However, the need to provide greater support to small and medium-sized enterprises in the digital transition processes remains central. Agricultural companies are focusing on software solutions needed for data integration and efficient resource management.

"The future of Italian agriculture inevitably passes through the integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence", says the scientific director of the event Alex Giordano . "These tools are not only an opportunity to increase productivity, but above all to make our agricultural practices more sustainable and efficient. Thanks to AI, we can optimize the use of natural resources, reduce waste and improve data management, ensuring greater transparency along the entire agri-food chain. Italy has all the potential to lead this transformation, but it is essential to provide small and medium-sized businesses with the necessary support to adopt these technologies and compete on a global scale. The combination of technological innovation and respect for the environment can be the key to a more resilient and competitive agriculture".

Carbon farming - an agricultural practice that aims to capture and store carbon in the soil to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve biodiversity - remains limited in Italy, with only 22% of farms declaring to be aware of it and only 9% actually adopting it.

Digital traceability is confirmed as a key tool to ensure transparency and sustainability along the agri-food supply chain. The market for digital solutions for traceability is growing strongly, with an increase of 22% in 2023. The report highlights how technologies such as the Internet of Things, Cloud and Blockchain are transforming the way data is collected and shared, improving visibility and information security along the supply chain.

The second edition of Agrifood Future offers a non-ideological arena to discuss innovative solutions and ideas. The event will be held in Salerno from 8 to 10 September in various locations around the city, with a program full of interventions, workshops and moments of discussion on crucial issues for the future of the agro-industry.