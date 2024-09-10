F.lli Polli for sale?
American fund Platinum would be interested in investing in the Tuscan company
Platinum Equity, an American private equity fund, would be interested in investing in F.lli Polli, a Tuscan company specializing in sauces, preserves and gravies, currently 100% controlled by the family of the same name.
The journalist - usually well-informed - Carlo Festa wrote it in the Sole 24 Ore on Saturday 7 September. The advisor for the operation would be Mediobanca.
Polli achieved a turnover of 150 million euros in 2023. According to rumors, the opening of the capital to a financial investor should allow the business to further expand, in Italy but especially abroad.
When asked about the issue, the company did not provide any response.
