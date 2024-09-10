F.lli Polli for sale?

Platinum Equity, an American private equity fund, would be interested in investing in F.lli Polli, a Tuscan company specializing in sauces, preserves and gravies, currently 100% controlled by the family of the same name.

The journalist - usually well-informed - Carlo Festa wrote it in the Sole 24 Ore on Saturday 7 September. The advisor for the operation would be Mediobanca.

Polli achieved a turnover of 150 million euros in 2023. According to rumors, the opening of the capital to a financial investor should allow the business to further expand, in Italy but especially abroad.

When asked about the issue, the company did not provide any response.