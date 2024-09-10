Cantina Settecani: export boom (+23%)

The annual assembly of Cantina Settecani unanimously approved the 2023-2024 financial statement. The main results were the confirmation of Paolo Martinelli in the role of president, the entry of two new directors and growing production numbers. Starting with exports which mark a +23% on the previous year.

The foreign countries served are 23, for a total of over 400 thousand bottles sold. At the same time, the Italian market appears stable, with a slight drop in consumption. The cooperative achieved revenues in line with the previous season, equal to 6.2 million euros, against a lower delivery of grapes (-1.5%). The average price per quintal of grapes delivered to members is growing (+4.17%), as is the sale of bottled wine (+7%).

“During the last financial year,” Martinelli declared, “we sold just over one and a half million bottles, and once again we were able to meet the needs of consumers with wines with high quality standards at a fair price and on various distribution channels: Ho.Re.Ca., sales through distributors, large-scale retail trade and retail at our production site. Our constant qualitative growth, supported by the strategy approved by the Board of Directors, has been rewarded, allowing us to create a loyalty path for acquired customers and to increase exports to countries on all four continents.”

The shareholders' meeting, in addition to confirming Paolo Martinelli as president and Daniela Vaschieri as vice president, welcomed the entry of two new directors into the Board of Directors: Stefano Cavani and Enrico Bazzani .

The abundant rainfall last June allowed the vines to better withstand the summer heat. As a result, the winemakers of Cantina Settecani (130 members in total) expect a harvest quantity that will increase by 5% compared to the previous year.