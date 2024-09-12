Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Spain: Italian Sesa buys Boot Systems and Lbs Serveis
The IT services company acquires the two companies with 5.5 million revenues
Sesa, operator in the field of technological innovation and information technology and digital services for the business segment also agro-food, with approximately 3.2 billion Euros consolidated revenues and 5,700 employees, acquired through its subsidiary Var Group S.p.a the entire share capital of the Spanish companies Boot Systems SL and Lbs Serveis SL.Boot Systems, based in Barcelona and active...
fc - 43755
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency