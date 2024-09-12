Cannabis: Italian Parliament approves ban on inflorescences

After the first approval in the Commission, shortly before the summer break, the Chamber of Deputies voted on the law that outlaws "cannabis light". The vote in the Chamber of Montecitorio translated into 157 in favor and 109 against Article 18 of the Security Bill in the early afternoon.

The regulation relating to the support for agro-industrial production of the hemp supply chain is therefore modified in the following terms: the importation, transfer, processing, distribution, trade, transport, dispatch, shipping and delivery of hemp inflorescences, even in semi-processed, dried or shredded form, as well as products containing such inflorescences, including extracts, resins and oils derived from them, are prohibited.

Contrary to what the main federations of agricultural producers claim, the new law does not outright ban the processing of hemp, nor does it deal any final blow to this production chain. The provision is limited, as mentioned, to making any use of the inflorescences illegal, from which any use that can be defined as "recreational" derives. Goodbye, therefore, to the cannabis shops that, since 2017, had begun to pop up like mushrooms in our cities. Furthermore, the distinction between "soft" and "hard" drugs is no longer valid, as every narcotic substance is considered harmful by the new regulation.

Finally, hemp remains legal for the specific and recognized areas of its industrial use, in particular for the textile and construction sectors, as well as in the form of pharmaceutical administration, in the cases provided for by law and under medical prescription.