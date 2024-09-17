“Food Oscar”, Tonitto 1939 wins four awards

Tonitto 1939 conquers the 2024 Food Oscars. The Simply Better Italian sorbets line created for Dunnes Stores, a famous Irish multinational retail chain, has won the Great Taste Awards 2024 in London, the “Oscars of world food”, winning four awards for its products. The Ligurian company, active in Italy for sorbet and ice cream without added sugar, was awarded in the most famous and accredited competition for culinary specialties and drinks organized by “The Guilde of Fine Food”. The winning products are awarded 1, 2 or 3 stars, indicators of the level of prestige of the latter which depends on various factors such as flavor, aroma and texture.

Tonitto 1939 sorbets, judged by a panel of over 500 experts including chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers, have obtained respectively 1 star for the Italian Berry Sorbet, 2 stars for the Italian Lemon Sorbet and 3 stars for both the Italian Mango & Passion Fruit Sorbet and the Italian Raspberry Sorbet. Over 120 thousand products, for over thirty years have been analyzed, tasted and judged through this rigorous evaluation procedure. The panel examines the products that participate in the competition for a period of approximately 60 days: during the work each product is tasted by chefs, authors and reviewers of food books, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers, designated by Great taste Awards for their skills.

Made by the historic company based in Campi (Genoa), which two years ago received the recognition of Historic Brand of National Interest, the sorbet is confirmed as the flagship product of a wide range of branded and private label products both in Italy and abroad. To obtain such a prestigious recognition, the Dovo family, owners of the company for three generations, makes the sorbet through a mixture of three ingredients such as lots of fruit, water and sugar. All without milk and derivatives and without preservatives and GMOs, but with a selection of fruit, controlled and traced along the entire supply chain that is slowly churned so as to create a velvety and soft consistency with a natural fruit flavor.

As explained by General Manager Alberto Piscioneri, the Ligurian company's mission is to "bring Italian quality and tradition around the world. In recent years, markets beyond Italy's borders have increasingly appreciated the excellence with which both our sorbets and our ice creams are made. From Ireland to Norway", he explains, "passing through France and Portugal, to the Czech Republic and Ukraine, just to name a few, some of the most important European large-scale retail chains have chosen us as a guarantee of Italianness and quality".