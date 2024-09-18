Unigrains bets on Beillevaire cheeses

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The investment fund Unigrains supports the French dairy group Beillevaire, which has acquired three cheese producers, thus accelerating its external growth strategy. As the official statement of Beillevaire points out, the family group, a French leader in high-end dairy products, has opened its capital to Unigrains, an investor specialized in the agri-food sector, "strengthens its positioning and product...