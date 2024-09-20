Misitano & Stracuzzi, the semester flies

Misitano & Stracuzzi, listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the citrus essences sector, today approved its first half-year 2024 financial statements, which ended with a strong increase. Sales revenues amounted to 35.8 million Euros, 9.3% more than the 32.8 million of the first half of 2023. The ebitda amounted to 8.4 million Euros, 35.7% more than in the first half of 2023, while the ebitda margin was 23.4% of sales revenues, compared to 18.8% in the first half of 2023. Net profit amounted to 5.1 million Euros, an increase of 48.4% year-on-year.

The net financial position amounted to 25.2 million euros, up from 15.1 million as at 31 december 2023. An increase due to "both investments in the 2 new production plants, and the change in working capital and dividend distribution". The analysis of sales by geographical area shows that about 46% of turnover comes from the Emea market and over 33% from the US market.

"We are pleased to announce excellent financial results in the first half of 2024, which demonstrate a solid and continuous growth of the Group -explains the ad Antonio Stracuzzi-. Our main market, represented by the healthy food sector, has a latent dynamic and potential, and the market appeal of our products, whose quality is a distinctive sign, together with a customised commercial strategy on the customers with tailor made products, they are a renewed confirmation of the goodness of our vision, also at international level. I would like to stress that the overall performance in terms of turnover is in line with our expectations and the margin is almost comparable to that of the full year 2023, is clearly higher than the first half of 2023.All this makes us satisfied and serene to face the next steps of our new important path".

The company that is active at international level in the creation, production and marketing of citrus essences mainly of natural origin and to a lesser extent in the production of citrus juices, announced that it will be present at the event organized by Intermonte and entitled "Le eccellenze del made in Italy", which will be held in Milan on 24 and 25 September.

The ceo Diego Stracuzzi and the cfo Giuseppe Trusso will be present, underlines the official statement, "to meet leading institutional investors and discuss the Group’s main strategies also at international level in the medium-long term, as well as the half-yearly financial results". For Misitano&Stracuzzi this is the first physical meeting with the post-IPO financial community, which ended on 29 July last year with an exciting performance.

The conference of Intermonte "Le Eccellenze del Made in ltaly', now in its twelfth edition, is considered an exclusive moment of meeting and discussion attended by the main Italian investors and a selected group of excellent Italian companies.