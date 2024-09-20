F.lli Polli sold at Platinum equity

The indiscretion we gave a few days ago has been confirmed. The Italian F.lli Polli is no longer Italian: those who until ten days ago were only "rumors" of a possible interest by Platinum, an American private equity fund, are no longer such. The global investment fund with around $48 billion of assets under management has in fact decided to acquire a majority stake in F.lli Polli, the Italian company active in the market for vegetable sauces and canned products.

The objective of the operation is to accelerate the international expansion already underway by the Tuscan company. Not surprisingly, Platinum Equity will support F.lli Polli and the management in a strategic development plan that promises solid organic growth: support also for the expansion of external lines and the strengthening of the company’s geographical presence in Europe and the USA with the development of its own brands

The financial details of the transaction, which involves significant reinvestment by the Polli family, ceo Marco Fraccaroli and potentially part of the management, have not been provided: all will maintain a significant minority share of qualified and strategic with exclusive management of the company, ensuring continuity.

The turnover of F.lli Polli has doubled in the last five years, reaching more than 190 million euros in 2023: this, mainly thanks to the development in international markets, with an export share of 80%.



