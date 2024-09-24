NewCold and Froneri join forces for new cold hub

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

A new cold hub, which aims to become the largest and most innovative automated logistics warehouse in Central and Southern Italy: the first stone of the new cold store of NewCold, an advanced food logistics company, was laid today in Ferentino, close to Rome. The plant, which will become operational in 2026 and will be crucial to the company's strategy to logistically cover the Central and Southern...