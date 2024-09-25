Nestlé: In Latin America it is among the companies where it is best to work

Nestlé has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Latin America in 2024. Among more than 2,500 participating companies, the group secured ninth place in the prestigious Best Places to Work ranking. Nestlé received the recognition for its production units in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, for the categories "Production and Manufacturing".

Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe said he was "proud and honoured" by the award. The executive, who took up the role just over a month ago, commented: "This achievement reflects our commitment to creating an exceptional work environment in which our employees thrive. Thank you to our fantastic team for making this possible!"

It was Freixe himself, in a post on LinkedIn, who highlighted the great potential of Latin America and in particular the opportunity represented by the Caribbean, which he recently visited. "The growth potential in this region is immense, and it is all thanks to the passion and dedication of our incredible teams across the value chain. From excellent execution to creating efficiencies to consistently exceeding standards, our teams are driving remarkable progress."