Court of Auditors EU: Green Deal goals far away

Someone had said it. Focusing on two issues such as security and competitiveness the Green deal is second to none, it appears as a "non-priority". The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was very clear during the press conference to present her new team after her re-election. Well, it seems that this is happening, at least according to what the Court of Auditors EU published yesterday...